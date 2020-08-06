Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

CABVI is one of the most comprehensive agencies in the Nation for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, and their mission is to assist people who are blind or visually impaired achieve their highest level of independence. Each day, their goal is to transform the lives of the blind or visually impaired.

They offer a wide variety of services, including:

Low Vision Care

Vision Rehabilitation Treatment

Orientation and Mobility

Occupational Therapy

Pre-School Vision Screenings

Educational Services

Support Services

Technology Training

Adaptive Sports and Recreation Programs

They strive to employ those who are blind or visually impaired as well. With nearly 300 employees agency-wide, almost half of them are blind or visually impaired. CABVI’s footprint spans from Syracuse to Utica, and from Utica to Albany. Their Base Supply Centers, which are office supply stores stationed on military installations, are located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

CABVI’s business model mirrors a Social Enterprise. A Social Enterprise is an organization that addresses an unmet need or solves a social or environmental problem, through market-driven approaches. CABVI applies commercial strategies to maximize our ability to perform our mission, and as a Social Enterprise, they have societal and business goals.

The business purpose is to promote, encourage, and make social change, in a financially sustainable way. At CABVI, income generated by Central Industries provides employment opportunities for people who are blind while helping to support vision rehabilitation services. This business model allows them to continually invest in its mission.

Philanthropy is another aspect that is important to CABVI’s success. A donor’s support of CABVI is an investment in their shared values. They do more than provide a product or service – they do good in their communities. CABVI has a special connection to the supporter who feels a special connection to their work. Together we can make an impact on the lives of people with vision loss.

Reviews

“CABVI is an amazing place that teaches people of all ages how to be independent with a Visual Impairments.” – Carol

“This was my sons first time attending CABVI. He loves it and can’t wait for summer camp. Thank you so much for this amazing camp” – Mariann

“This is Kailees second time at camp and it has been an amazing experience for her. After winter camp she camp home with a new sense of self confidence. She sat up tall… Wanted to have conversations and expressed her feelings more. The volunteers and staff are amazing and I couldn’t ask for more for the love of my life. Thank you all for all you do! I am grateful u find CABVI” – Lisa

“Our family is so grateful for the camps provided to our son. The feeling of being in community with people who understand his frustrations and easily cater to his needs is so precious. The fact that CABVI provides these incredibly fun, and challenging events at no cost is a true blessing.” – Lindsay

“I enjoy working for CABVI it’s the only job I feel like it’s home. I enjoy the people I work with too.” – Sarah

Contact CABVI