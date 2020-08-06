Located in the heart of Cape Vincent, proudly serving Gato Diablo coffee. We have specialty lattes, real fruit smoothies and house-brewed iced tea. Browse our unique women’s boutique and enjoy breakfast on the patio.

Reviews

“Such a gem of a place! Just had the smoked salmon and cucumber on a croissant and it was delicious!” – Kelly

“Enjoyed some amazing sweet treats, and bought myself a super soft shirt today. The owner is extremely kind and friendly. We will be back next time we’re in the area.” – Jen

“Best cup of coffee I have had in a long time. Five star rating. Cupcakes were excellent also.” – Jobeth

“Friendly, cute little shop and best coffee” – Terry

“Love Cup of Joy’s excellent coffee and friendly atmosphere. Great place to pick up your morning caffiene!” – Barbara

Contact Cup of Joy