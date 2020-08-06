We are a group of certified professionals dedicated to improving workplace safety by providing occupational services to individuals and companies of all sizes.

Healthy employees help maximize productivity, reduce losses and contribute toward a happier and more fulfilled workplace. Encompass Workplace Testing provides businesses with a focused expertise in this area.

We pay special attention to your company’s needs, stay current with frequently changing standards and regulations, and ensure you and your staff receive timely and targeted communication related to workplace safety and good health practices.

Reviews

“Professional, knowledgeable staff, eager to serve your workplace medical diagnostic needs and get you on your way.” – Todd

“Experienced professionals!!” – Tim

