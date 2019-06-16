The Freislich Group, Inc.

Our Firm

We are a full-service financial firm with a small town feel. As a family owned and operated business we are committed to helping people pursue their financial goals just as we would recommend to those close to us.

Being independently owned provides us the opportunity to offer a wide range of financial products and services to individuals and business owners that fit you as our client. Unlike some corporately owned companies, we are free to choose what product we feel best suits you.

Please call or email us if you have any questions about our firm or the services that we provide. We look forward to hearing from you!

Our Services

We can help you execute a sound financial program utilizing the following products and services we offer:

Investment management

Financial Consulting

Retirement strategies, some of which include: IRA’s, 529 College Savings plans, 403(b), 401(k), Simple IRA’s, SEP IRA’s.

Insurance and annuity products

Life, Accident and Health Insurance

Estate conservation

While developing a customized financial program, we will walk you through the process that will help make you feel confident in your decisions.

Once your goals have been established, we will customize appropriate strategies to suit your vision and objectives for the future.