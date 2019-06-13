Our mission is to produce the highest quality beer and to make Garland City Beer Works a destination brewery.

ALL-NATURAL HARD WOOD FIRED GRILL by GRILLWORKS®

Our Argentinian style grill was hand crafted by the masters in wood fire grills. We take great pride to ensure you are getting a product in which you will not taste, smell, or see anywhere else in the area. Our chef has taken much time in developing this section to show how this makes our products totally different than any place in town. Carefully selecting products that support local businesses, GMO and Antibiotic-Free when possible, and the most appealing items that won’t dent your wallet. So please, enjoy that BEER with one of our grilled selections, and feel free to walk by and check out this fine grill. My team and I are proud and grateful to be a few that get to serve you in this nature.

– Chef Shawn Vendetti

BURGERS “& SAUSAGES

RBM means it’s been sourced from Red Barn Meats from Croghan, NY. All of our sausages are sourced from a small butcher shop out of Rochester, NY and served a homemade brioche burger bun or New England style roll (which are preservative and nitrate free) out of a small bakery in Rochester, NY as well.

BEER BRATWURST

Traditional style Bratwurst in which the meat has been marinated in German beer and naturally cased, topped with sautéed peppers and sweet onions. Side of house IPA whole grain mustard (12) GERMAN WHITE DOG

Naturally cased all pork “Coney Style” dog, grilled with just the right amount of char to form that splitting texture. IPA whole grain mustard on the side (8) SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE

Nothing like what comes to mind when you hear Italian sausage in Upstate, NY. Skinless style sausage simply topped with peppers and onions (11) ALL BEEF TEXAS DOG / CORNDOG

100% beef dog naturally cased with a special blend of spices for that “TEXAS” name, but not spicy. Choice of grilled or cornmeal beer-battered golden brown (because we like putting things on sticks here). Both served with shoestring fries (8/9) TURKEY BLT BURGER

Made inhouse (not the typical frozen ones everyone seems to serve around town). 8oz served medium-well with smoked Gouda cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon and LTO on the open top (14) AUTHENTIC KNOCKWURST

Made in the traditional manner; short, fat, but not too highly seasoned and we do split to fit on our rolls. Smothered with onions, peppers and a Smokey Pale Ale cream sauce (12.5) CHILI CHEESE DOG

A naturally cased all beef dog grilled to perfection and smothered in spicy chipotle chili and smoked Gouda pepper cream sauce, served over fries (12) RBM’S GROUND BEEF BURGER

8oz burger from Red Barn Meats Croghan, NY, char-grilled to medium unless specified otherwise. Topped with NY “Yancy’s Fancy” Steakhouse smoked onion cheddar cheese and crispy tumbleweed onions. Served with shoestring French fries and LTO (15) NEW YORK STRIP STEAK

Grilled medium unless specified otherwise, also from Red Barn Meats Croghan, NY. Served with parsnip-carrot mashed potatoes, oven roasted root vegetables, sliced and topped with a pinot-mushroom demi glaze (20) BEEF TENDERLOIN TIPS

Seared on the plancha and served over creamy risotto with roasted tomato, shiitake mushrooms, spinach and parmesan cheese. Drizzled with balsamic reduction and dusted with finely chopped fresh herbs (22) MINI AWESOME BUCCOS

Two 4oz Buccos slowly braised for hours to fall off the bone. Grilled and basted with a fresh basil chimichurri. Served with parsnip-carrot mashed potatoes and oven roasted root vegetables (22) TERIYAKI GLAZED DUCK WINGS

4 Hudson Valley duck wings fried briefly, then tossed in a house made Teriyaki sauce and charred on the grill. Served with coconut-ginger jasmine rice and stir-fried zucchini and carrot ribbons (24)

*Subject to change. Menu changes daily.