We Are Family Owned and Operated!

Watertown Jean’s Beans was established at its current location of 259 Eastern Boulevard in 1953. It has been owned and operated by the same family (Fuller-Bowman) since its opening. Jean’s Beans is famous for its fish fry, freshly made salads, rolls, doughnuts and, of course, baked beans. Every item is prepared on the premises and made fresh daily, with no preservatives.

In the early 20th century, Jean’s Beans was started by a French chef named Jean, who peddled his famous baked beans on the streets of Syracuse, NY.

From these humble beginnings, Frank Childs and J. Richard Childs created Jean’s Beans Co. and Jean’s Foods. At one time, J. Richard owned the Syracuse retail store and the potato chip plant. He also started several Jean’s Beans stores for promising employees like Neil Fuller, Sr., the originator of the Watertown and Elmira Jean’s Beans. Neil Fuller also opened stores in Carthage and Ogdensburg.

Today, there is just one Jean’s Beans left. It is located at its original location of 259 Eastern Boulevard in Watertown, NY by Neil and Hilda Fullers’ daughter, Jane Fuller-Bowman, her husband Don and their children, Mark and Heather.

