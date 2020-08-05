The Cheese Store is farmer-owned and operated by Jefferson Bulk Milk Cooperative, a 25-farm dairy cooperative.

The store offers a wide variety of local, regional and imported cheeses, a deli serving home-made soups, salads, subs, sandwiches and many other freshly prepared items, specialty foods including maple syrup, Croghan Bologna, many jams, jellies and spreads, fresh local baked goods, locally roasted coffees and, its signature product, the freshest cheese curd anywhere!

Reviews

“The Cheese store has the best farm products.” – Carl

“Best subs around! It’s a great place to find locally produced products, for yourself or for gifts.” – Candace

“All of their products are top notch. I grew up having Croghan Bolgna and Cheese Curd my whole life. I have never come across any other product that compares to the taste and flavor of home. We received a package from Mom this past Christmas and it brought back so many great childhood memories.” – Sara

“The cheese choices and bulk items are great. I have had sandwiches there which are delicious.. During the holidays shipping treats to friends who live away is easy.” – Darryl

“Delicious. Stop whenever I am up in the area. My favorite is the chives curd cheese” – Susan

