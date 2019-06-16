Welcome to Jefferson Dental Health PC, where we strive to meet all of your dental needs in a single, convenient location.
Dr. Nirmal Aujla and his team are dedicated to providing high-quality dentistry to all of our patients. We are proud to offer state-of-the-art dental technologies such as single-visit crowns and an all-digital office to provide you with the most convenient and comfortable dental care we can.
Dr. Nirmal Aujla is proud to provide excellent dentistry in Watertown, New York, and we also welcome patients from the nearby areas, including Fort Drum and Lewis County, New York.
Please contact us today for more information and to schedule your next visit. We hope to see you here soon!
Reviews
“I love Jefferson dental! The lady who checks and cleans your teeth is so gentle. I have a sensitive mouth and this is the best dental experience that i have had and I’m 50 years old. Sometimes i can’t understand what the dr is saying but he is very good at his job and he laughs and jokes.” -Amy
“Had a dental emergency and staff got me right in for initial consultation. They understood I have a very difficult work schedule and got me in on a Saturday to resolve the emergency. Still have work to be done but this has been a painless experience and the staff is great!!” -Debra
“My appointment was awesome ! As soon as I walked in the office and got signed in I was called. My dental cleaning went great, no pain and she was very pleasant with a great personality, she’s truly a people person !” -Frank
“I made an appointment for a routine cleaning. The office was clean, the cleaning was thorough & gentle and the consult was informative.” -Bill