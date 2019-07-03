Lacy Realty deals with property in western St. Lawrence County and northern Jefferson and Lewis Counties including the townships of Gouverneur, Morristown, Rossie, Hammond, Lisbon, Oswegatchie, Edwards, Macomb, DeKalb, Hermon, Fowler, Diana, Antwerp, Russell, Harrisville, Waddington, Fine and the Black Lake area.

We are the best at what we do because we stick to what we know—our professional agents come from a wide area surrounding our office.

We are the only local business to feature our own aerial photography, taken by our experienced, in-house pilot and photographer; we advertise prominently and consistently in St. Lawrence and Jefferson County papers; we are a full time agency, and you can always contact one of us; and, finally, no other area agency can match our company’s years of real estate experience.

If you are looking for a new home, check out Our Listings to view the wide variety of Lacy properties—there’s bound to be something right for you. If you are looking to list your own local property, again, check out what we have and see how well we meet your standards. If you like what you see, or if you have any questions, feel free to Contact Us at your convenience.