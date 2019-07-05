Snow Park at Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Snow Park has more than 8 lanes that are over 1200 feet long and with over 100′ vertical drop. Enjoy spectacular views of the Black River Valley and Adirondacks as the tube tow pulls you back up the hill.

The Warming Barn is complete with a concession stand, seating and game tables… perfect for birthday parties and family events. Purchase your tickets here before moving your car to the bigger parking lot and enjoying your day at the largest snow tubing hill in northern New York!

Meetings and Events at Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Center features a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces perfect for your next meeting.

The Manor House (by the road) seats up to 75 people. This former farmhouse has been renovated to include plenty of meeting spaces, restrooms, and a commercial kitchen.

The Warming Barn (middle building in the back) seats up to 200 people. Often used for graduation parties, reunions and youth events, this space is also perfect for laid-back receptions. In warmer weather large doors can open on all sides and transform the building into a pavilion-like space. The addition of bathrooms, a commercial kitchen and heat have made this an ideal year-round meeting venue.

Cross Country Ski Trails

Maple Ridge Center, in conjunction with Lewis County Fairgrounds, Earl Noltz and the Northern NY Community Foundation provide groomed cross country ski trails that connect the fairgrounds and Maple Ridge Center. These trails are open for public use and thanks to a generous donation from the Pratt Northam Foundation cross country skis are provided free of charge! Click here for a printable map of the trails.