                    MCV Law                    

When your life or that of a loved one is shattered by a serious personal injury, you need experienced and aggressive attorneys to secure the best possible result. The attorneys at Meggesto, Crossett & Valerino, LLP have the extensive experience and knowledge to protect and advocate for our clients.

The attorneys at Meggesto, Crossett & Valerino, LLP know that applying for Social Security benefits can be frustrating and stressful. While you do not need a lawyer to file for Social Security disability, people represented by attorneys typically are more successful in their claims.

Mr. Crossett is the immediate past President of the Injured Workers Bar Association of New York and is an active member of Workers Compensation Law Division of the New York State Bar Association. He is also an active member of the Workers’ Injury Law and Advocacy Group. In 2012, he was inducted as a fellow in the College of Workers Compensation Lawyers.

Mr. Crossett concentrates his practice in the representation of Injured Workers. Since 1982, he has appeared before the Workers’ Compensation Board and the Courts of New York. As an advocate for the Injured Worker, he has testified before the New York State Senate and has presented Continuing Legal Education programs.

Reviews

William Crossett IV, Partner

“I would recommend this lawyer to anyone who needs one. From the initial consultation to the present, he has kept me informed at every step. He has fought and won for me. The best thing I ever did was hire Mr. Crossett and can only praise his work, by thanking him.” – rdhunter1072

“Throughout the course of a very long and complicated case Mr. Crossett and his team proved to be very professional and knowledgeable. They also always kept me up to date and treated me with respect whenever I had questions or concerns regarding my case. I cannot recommend them highly enough. ” – Hugh

“Dear Bill Crossett, Want to thank you for helping me, for standing by my side, protecting me, and defending me.” – Michael

“As Steve and I reflected on the past year, we began to talk about the people that had an impact on us and/or our lives. Your name came up. We began to talk about our experience with you.So we started thinking, wouldn’t it be nice to let you know how we felt about our experience with you during Steve’s workman’s compensation case? First, we have to acknowledge that we do not think anyone could have handled Steve’s case any better than you did.

With the confusion that circles around the workman’s comp., you were able to guide us through the process with the utmost compassion, humor, respect and knowledge. From the day of the injury up to the current day – through the ups and downs, we have met and been helped by some amazing people and you are certainly one of them. Thank you for helping us through our challenges and never making us feel that our questions were not important, or that we were not important. You were never too busy to take our phone calls as situations would arise. We just wanted to let you know how much we appreciate what you did for us.” -Steve and Terri

“This letter is to thank your firm, specifically Mr. William Crossett and Mr. Joseph Stainistreet for representation that was above and beyond what I expected to receive. Mr.Stainistreet was clever, extremely professional, comforting, and always kept us informed during the process. It was apparent to me that he cared about the outcome almost as much as I did. His style of representation was impeccable, classy, and he cleverly executed every facet of the case. It was very difficult to find An Attorney to handle A Longshore Labor Law case. My Sister and myself called countless Law Firms and even called New York State Bar Association and they had no idea what Longshore Labor Law was? I was very fortunate to have found MCV Law. I was proud to have Mr Crossett as my lawyer. I felt comforted by his portrayal of experience and knowledge. Throughout this experience, Mr. Crossettt spent his evening hours preparing for the next day. He was protective, well prepared, thorough, convincing, and always accurate. Mr. Crossett did everything he promised and more. He comforted me when I was worried, and fought hard for me. I have already recommended a co-worker to MCV Law and will speak very highly of The Firm when asked about my case for years to come. Mr. Crossett and Mr Stainistreet are truly and asset to your firm, as they are a terrific Legal Representation. Thank You. Sincerely yours, Joanne “