Overhead Door Company of Watertown has been in service since the 1950s. Second generation owner and president Jody Garrett knows this industry. “This is a family run business. We have second and even third generation employees working for us – this translates to over 150 years of experience combined,” says Jody, “Nobody else in our area has this type of expertise.”

Overhead Door Company of Watertown is the right company for all your residential and commercial overhead door needs. Jody Garrett was presented with the 2002-2003 Outstanding Sales & Share Performance Award by Overhead Door. Only 12 distributors of 500 worldwide earned this award.

We guarantee you won’t find his name in history books, but our founder, C.G. Johnson, invented the upward-lifting garage door in 1921. Followed by the electric door opener in 1926. An achievement which revolutionized an industry.

From product design and manufacturing through installation and service, we’re certain our doors and openers can survive life’s ups and downs because we’ve been building great products since the Model T.