Established in 1981, Rainbow International® offers home restoration, commercial restoration and carpet cleaning services through over 400 locations worldwide. Our restoration services cover fire damage restoration, water damage restoration, mold removal, smoke damage restoration, and more.

When disaster strikes you can rely on rapid and professional restoration service from Rainbow International. Our service locations are on call 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Rainbow International is fully certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification. The IICRC has served as the industry guardian for inspection, restoration and cleaning services for over 30 years.

Rainbow International is a subsidiary of The Dwyer Group, Inc., a worldwide franchise holding corporation supporting over 1,500 franchisees in ten countries.

Colello Air Technologies is an extension of Rainbow Restoration, specializing in residential and commercial duct cleaning.

Reviews

“I had my carpets cleaned today and they look phenomenal!!!” – Jo-Ann

“Rainbow is the best! When our basement flooded and we thought all was lost, they swooped in. Their competent, caring staff made my crisis a bit easier to manage. Awesome job!” – Jennifer

“Gets the job done right the first time! We have used them for basement cleanup and carpet cleaning. Best customer service!!!” – Jodi

“Great team of people with great customer service! They are always ready to help regardless of time or season !” – Erick

