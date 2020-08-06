Restaurant and Bar with a focus on community and sourcing ingredients from New York State. Serving classic American favorites from scratch with our own twist.

Reviews

“Chicken wings and fries are amazing!!” – Tina

“Great food, great service, nice craft beer selection!” – Michelle

“Great food, awesome staff, definitely a great addition to Potsdam.” – James

“Delicious food, wonderful service and a bar full of local draft beers AND delicious draft wine. If you haven’t been here yet, you’re missing out!!” – Ashley

“Having celiac disease I was SO happy when I found out Saint Larry’s had (tasty and soft) gf buns!!!. I had the porker with a side of coleslaw and it was FOR REAL the most delicious pulled pork burger ever! If you don’t have to worry about cross contamination from the fryer- they said the wings are coated in rice flour too!” – Danielle

Contact Saint Larry’s