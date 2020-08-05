In the late fall of 2014, the doors of The Celtic Knot opened to offer the local community a new place to find knitting and quilting supplies. Our beautiful & welcoming shop is located at 17 Main Street in Canton, NY. This location has quickly become the new meeting place for crafters of the area.

The goal of the Celtic Knot is to create a fun, relaxing, educational shopping destination for knitters and quilters of all ages. We are locals working for locals, hoping to offer only the best quality products at prices that work for the area we serve.

The companies that The Knot has chosen to work with give them a large advantage as the lines and products are mostly unavailable in St. Lawrence County. Customers have said many times how thrilled they are that these are the companies that the shop carries and will continue to return to see what is new from these vendors. The Celtic Knot also sees a lot of out of town guests due to the surrounding colleges. Our customer are extremely pleased that they are able to find a gift or memento from a local artist.

Reviews

“Amazing service! Kind, caring, and beautiful work! Grateful for their talent and sensitivity with my father’s memory quilt! – Jenny

“Friendly and knowledgeable service, great variety of quality yarn!” – Cindy

“Everything about Celtic Knot is wonderful! Need yarn and supplies? Check them out! They also have awesome fabric for quilters and supplies for needleworkers of all sorts. Even better, the folks who work there are wonderful, and they are happy to help you in any way they can. The shop is a real gift to the North Country, and it’s a great place to hang out and knit, crochet, do needlework, and enjoy the company. Go in: you’ll be happy when you do!!” – Donna

“Wonderful shop! I’m so glad there is a yarn/fabric shop relatively close by. They have terrific customer service and a great selection of products.” – Linda

“Lovely store with a seating area to sit and knit, crochet or spin at your leisure. Wonderful staff and owner. One of the few places to find high quality yarn in the north country.” – Arielle

Contact The Celtic Knot