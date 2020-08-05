The UPS Store® concept was introduced in 1980 as Mail Boxes Etc.® – a convenient alternative to the post office. Throughout its evolution, it has continued to define and lead the business services category it created.

In 2001, UPS® acquired Mail Boxes Etc., Inc. In 2003, the two companies introduced The UPS Store® brand. On April 7, 2003, approximately 3,000 Mail Boxes Etc. locations in the United States (at the time, nearly 90% of the domestic U.S. network) re-branded as The UPS Store and began offering lower (around 20% on average) UPS-direct shipping rates. In 2012, Mail Boxes Etc., Inc. became The UPS Store, Inc.

The centers remain locally owned and operated, and continue to offer a variety of packing, shipping, freight, postal, printing and business services, with convenient locations and world-class service.

“Great business! Friendly helpful staff, and everything is state of the art. They do printing of all kinds, have PO boxes, and gladly receive those Amazon returns. Great for us in the Thousand Islands–no need to drive to Watertown.” – Debbie

“I went to this store today to do a return to amazon. The super friendly man ,Bo, was so helpful! He printed the label right off for me and bagged the returns so quickly. He was so nice to talk to also. I’m so glad this store is in our area’ I would recommend going here to anyone!” – Elizabeth

