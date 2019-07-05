UP! Coalition of Lewis County

UP! Coalition is a County-wide Coalition funded by a federal Drug Free Communities grant. We bring together multiple sectors of community members to address the problem of underage drinking and prescription drug use in our county.

Did you know?

55.5% of Lewis County teens reported they got their alcohol from home with their parent’s permission (September 2018 PNA)

84.1% of students in Lewis County reported 0 occasions of alcohol use in the past 30 days (September 2018 PNA)

When asked where they drank in the past 12 months, 66.4% of Lewis County teens reported “At my home WITH my parent’s permission.” (September 2018 PNA)

Binge Drinking in Lewis County 12th graders has reduced from a high of 33.1% in 2012 to 19% in 2018 (September 2018 PNA)

Our Mission

The mission of our coalition is to reduce the use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs in Lewis County youth by collaborating with our community to empower residents to make educated decisions about living a healthy lifestyle.

Our Vision

UP! Coalition Vision Statement: The United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County envisions a community that fosters its youth to choose a healthy lifestyle.

Important Numbers

