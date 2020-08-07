White Caps Winery

White Caps, a Farm Winery, opened in 2016 on the 178 acre Warner farm. By land, the winery is located less than a mile from the Seaway Trail, by turning from NYS 12E in Chaumont, NY, onto County Route 125 (Pt. Salubrious).

The winery is accessible by water, on Chaumont Bay, at the entrance to Sawmill Bay. Sawmill leads to the harbor where there are two yacht clubs, the historic Crescent Yacht Club and the Chaumont Yacht Club. The waters are renowned for fishing, sporting a worldwide reputation for catches of walleye, bass, muskellunge, perch, pike, lake trout, bullhead and salmon.

Visitors to the farm find themselves in a destination winery. Guests are encouraged to walk the trails or cross country ski in winter, play games, sit by the tinkling fountain, take a lunch to the pond, view the vineyard, rent a boat, enjoy the current artist’s works on display, or just sit on the shore and enjoy the sunsets. Wi-fi is also available. In the tradition of farming, guests also find farm animals on Cedar Grove Farm, many of them rescued, as well as whitetail deer, fox, and turkeys.

The new cold hardy vines, developed in the 1990’s form the basis for great wines, and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for family outings; there are watering holes for dogs strolling with guests.

Reviews

“So glad we took a short detour on our trip to this hidden gem! The atmosphere was amazing, cozy and relaxing. The patio outback was quiet and well kept. Karen was friendly, honest, and knowledgeable. If we could have, we would have spent the rest of our afternoon here. Definitely plan to take your time and enjoy the afternoon with some delicious wine in this beautiful winery! We can’t wait to go back!” – Desirae

“I went to this fantastic little winery with friends and was very glad I did. The atmosphere is cozy yet comfortable and the wine was great! The property that it sits on was a rundown farm before owner Gail came along and resurrected into this great place! Highly recommended if you want some wine on your down time!” – Peter

“This place is a little gem, fantastic grounds with beautiful walking trails

They even have some rescue animals

By the way the is also good, definitely taste all of them” – Kim

“Fantastic winery on family farm, great wines, cool atmosphere!!!” – Amanda

