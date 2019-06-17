Welcome to Logan’s Equipment, a family-owned business that has been helping customers around Copenhagen, New York, since 1985. We are proud to be your best source for Mahindra tractors, implements and XTVs.

Logan’s Equipment began as Logan’s Silo, a store Bob and Nadine Logan started to serve local dairy farmers. We’ve been at our current location for 30 years. In 2011, J.D. Logan took over the business from his parents and added the Mahindra line while keeping the same great customer service. We also have a new, modern service facility and fully stocked parts department to keep your equipment in top shape.

In addition to Mahindra, we sell Snapper and Snapper Pro lawn and garden equipment, Liberty trailers, and Valmetal and Jamesway agricultural equipment.

Please call, email, or visit Logan’s Equipment to see why Mahindra is the fastest-growing tractor brand in the U.S. We look forward to working with you.

Reviews

“This business is very honest, the best one we have been in, in a long time. Kyle is the one we talked to, he was very good to us. Kyle gives a very fair and honest price. Kyle was very easy and never pushy, he takes time with all customers.” -Jo Ann

“I purchased a used tractor several years ago. Last year I purchased a used rear mount snow thrower. I have always been satisfied with their products and service. Buy with confidence!” -Ben

“I think this business, is one of the most honest business I’ve been in, in a long time. kyle is very honest, and trys to do the best he can for his customers. Dealing with kyle has been very easy and not the least bit taxing.” -Ronald