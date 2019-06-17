Lowville Farmers Coop

Lowville Farmers Co-op is Lowville, New York’s best choice for high quality workwear and tools. We specialize in work clothing, and offer the best selection of Carhartt in Lowville, NY and Berne Outerwear in the Black River Valley. You’ll also find Dickies work clothing, Red Wing boots, Muck Boot Co. boots, Timberland Pro clothing and footwear, and much more.

We also have pro-quality tools from Task, and recently upgraded our paint department with a Pratt & Lambert Color Journeys selector! Come see all we can do for you as Lowville’s only full service hardware store.

The Hardware and Clothing Store of the Lowville Farmers Co-Op is not only for farmers, it offers pet food, bird seed, P.P.G. Paint, electrical, plumbing, fasteners & bolts, garden seeds, clothing, boots, shoes and more.

Lowville Farmers Co-op is an independently-owned member of Do it Best Corp., the only US-based, member-owned comprehensive and fully integrated hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry. Our online catalog features 67,000 items available for purchase. If you need it, we have it, with fast and free delivery to our store.