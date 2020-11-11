Beautiful skin boosts your confidence, and you always want to look and feel your best. So, turn to the MediSpa at St. Lawrence Surgery in Potsdam, NY for all your skin treatment needs.

With a variety of treatments to choose from, we’ll help you resolve any issues you have with your skin. Our skilled surgeon has extensive experience and knows how to help you feel amazing.

Providing the right treatment for your skin

Everyone’s skin is different, so you deserve customized treatments that zero in on the specific issues you want resolved. We offer a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments to help you feel more comfortable in your own skin. Just a few of our treatments include:

Facials, including medical grade treatments

Massages

Microneedling

PDO thread lifts

Laser treatments

BOTOX and other injectables

Platelet-rich plasma treatments

What makes our medical spa different?

When you visit our office, you can expect the best service possible. We ensure top-notch service by providing:

Effective treatments – we’ll recommend the best treatments for your situation

Professional service – we’ll make sure you’re comfortable and well-informed

Comprehensive consultations – we’ll answer any questions you have about your treatment

With over a decade of experience, you can trust our skilled team to provide the treatment you need.

No matter what kind of treatment you’re interested in, we’ll make sure you’re fully briefed on every aspect of it. Call 315-265-7400 now to schedule a consultation for your treatment.