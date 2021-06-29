Skip to content
WWTI - InformNNY.com
Watertown
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
ABC50 NOW
ABC50 Mobile App
NEWS TIPS
Alex Hazard’s Life Hacks
For the Love of Dirt
Happy Hour
Horoscopes
Lottery
Made in NNY
Made in NNY Minutes
On Location
Pride 2021
Shark Tank Casting
Sweetest Occasion Sundays
Tax Talk
Walkthrough Wednesdays
News
SUBMIT NEWS TIPS
ABC50 NOW
Cuomo Under Fire
Consumer Reports
Coronavirus News
Fort Drum Corner
Local News
Money In Your Pocket
National News
New York News
Wellness Wednesdays
Top Stories
England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
Top Stories
Booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads; some experts already taking them
Islamic State group says it’s behind Congo suicide bombing
Sabres make Don Granato full-time head coach
Learning setbacks coming into focus with new testing results
Weather
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Ski Report
Weather Alerts
Weather Updates
Sports
Buffalo Bills
For the Love of Dirt
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
MLB
NBA
NCAA
NFL
NY Blitz
Orange Nation
Racing
Watertown Rapids 2021 Schedule
Community
Community Events
Alliance for Better Communities Opioid Survey
Ask the Experts
Character Counts Award
Childrens Miracle Network
Destination NY
EdZOOcation
Fur Friend Facts
Golden Apple Award
Health Beats
Hometown Heroes
Living Local
Newlywed News
NNY Eats
NNY School Zone
Senior Send Off
United Way of NNY
Welcome to the World
Contests
Fun in the Sun Sweepstakes
June Birthday Trivia
Which ABC50 Father Are You?
Yard Makeover Sweepstakes
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Video Center
Jobs
ABC50 is Hiring!
Post a Job
Work For Us
Find a Job
About Us
ABC50 Mobile App
TV Schedule
Advertise with Us
Contact WWTI / ABC50
How to Watch
LAFF & Court TV Mystery
News Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Money In Your Pocket
Money in Your Pocket: June 24, 2021
Video
Money in Your Pocket: June 29, 2021
Video
Money in Your Pocket: June 28, 2021
Video
Money in Your Pocket: June 25, 2021
Video
Money in Your Pocket: June 23, 2021
Video
RECENT VIDEOS
Money in Your Pocket Minute: 6-24-21
Video
Rescue crews searching condo rubble face medical and emotional hazards
Video
Mass casualty after deck collapse in Germantown
Video
Local Holland Patent Grad Gets FASNY Scholarship
Video
Health Beats: Therapy for children of all ages
Video
More News
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
88°
/
72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°
72°
Wednesday
77°
/
61°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers
71%
77°
61°
Thursday
76°
/
59°
Cloudy
Cloudy
15%
76°
59°
Friday
76°
/
58°
PM Showers
PM Showers
37%
76°
58°
Saturday
75°
/
59°
AM Showers
AM Showers
32%
75°
59°
Sunday
78°
/
63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°
63°
Monday
78°
/
64°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°
64°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
87°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°
87°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°
86°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°
85°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°
84°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°
82°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°
78°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
78°
76°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°
77°
11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°
76°
12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
76°
76°
1 AM
Showers
55%
76°
74°
2 AM
Showers
57%
74°
74°
3 AM
Showers
57%
74°
73°
4 AM
Showers
52%
73°
73°
5 AM
Showers
55%
73°
73°
6 AM
Rain
64%
73°
73°
7 AM
Rain
71%
73°
73°
8 AM
Showers
59%
73°
74°
9 AM
Showers
59%
74°
74°
10 AM
Light Rain
60%
74°
75°
11 AM
Showers
47%
75°
74°
12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
74°
75°
1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°
76°
2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°