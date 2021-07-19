Money in Your Pocket: 7-19-21

(NEXSTAR) – From a South Carolina family that built and decorated their rental home, to two relatives of late singer Dean Martin who own a a private riverfront cabin in Utah, Airbnb has released a list of the top-ranked hosts in all 50 states across the country.

To be considered for the honor of "most hospitable host," five stars is the minimum when it comes to cleanliness, check-in and communication. While getting a handful of perfect reviews is good, consistency is key — each host needs a minimum of 100 reviews to be considered.