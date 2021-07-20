Money in Your Pocket: 7-20-21

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- A street in Watertown will reduce its traffic flow on Tuesday to allow for maintenance.

The City of Watertown's Department of Public Works crew announced that it will be working in the 800 block of Leray Street beginning on Tuesday. July 20 at 8 a.m. This work will be done between the Burdick Street and East Hoard Street intersection and the City Limits.