Money in Your Pocket: 8-2-21

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University's class of 2020 got a chance to be together again and celebrate on August 1.

With almost 1,000 people in attendance at Newell Fieldhouse, more than 350 graduates returned for their graduation ceremony. While honoring the graduates, this also marked the first commencement for new St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris.