Money in your pocket: August 5, 2021

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many children did not receive a lead test this past year.

Lewis County Public Health officials are urging children to receive a lead test as soon as possible. The Lewis County Public Health is open for childhood lead screening by appointment only and the clinic is located in the basement of the Lewis County General Hospital at 7785 North State Street in Lowville. These appointments can be scheduled by calling 315-376-5453.