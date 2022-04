North Country Weather for 04/05/22

Man arrested on suspicion of trying to rape girl …

Update on the investigation into severe neglect in …

Interstate 81 construction begins Monday night

Judge: Voting maps can remain during appeals process

WETM 18 News at 6:00 p.m.

North Country AM weather Tuesday 4-5-22

President Biden touts trucking industry progress

‘He is a war criminal’: Biden promises swift action …

Man bikes across the country to spread awareness …

Hillsborough sheriff announces arrests in gas theft …