Money in your pocket: July 30, 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- A touch of the North Country will be included in a worldwide memorial to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The artwork of seven Jefferson Community College veteran students have been selected by the U.S. Department of State to be included in the "And Yet We Rise: 20 Years Remembrance and Reflection of September 11" exhibit in London. The pieces titled "Inside/outside masks" will be on display along with several other symbolic artworks, items and objects.