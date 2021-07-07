Money in your pocket: July 6, 2021

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) -- It was announced Wednesday that Indie pop trio of brothers AJR will be performing at the Great New York State Fair Friday, September 3.

Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, whose song “Bang!” hit the charts earlier this year, will perform at 8 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.