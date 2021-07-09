Money in your pocket: July 9, 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- The Victim's Assistance Center of Jefferson County was awarded $1,000 thanks to one "Remarkable Woman" of the North Country.

This past spring, community members wrote to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities. One of these women was Jenna Ellinger, who was named ABC50’s 2021 Remarkable Woman of the North Country, and was given $1,000 to donate to the charity of her choice.