Money in Your Pocket: Monday, August 9, 2021

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) -- The Town of Canton is seeking input from local small businesses as it is applying for additional funding.

Specifically, Canton is applying for funds through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help support small businesses and microenterprises with fewer than 25 employees that have been impacted by the pandemic. Funding through the CDBG CARES Act can be used to address improvements that support customers staff safety and improve resiliency.