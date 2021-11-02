Money in Your Pocket: November 2, 2021

GEDDES, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police responded to a hit and run crash in the town of Geddes on November 1.

According to a press release from New York State Police, a black mini-van was racing a gold mini-van traveling east on I-690 when the black mini-van struck the rear end of a 2004 Landrover. The black mini-van then crashed again into a 2014 Honda which caused the Honda to spin and roll-over. The black and gold mini-van both fled the scene.