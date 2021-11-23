Money in Your Pocket: November 23, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Even with the end of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, Americans are still staying home more. In New York, 36% stayed home from April 2020 to April 2021.

The new report by Quotewizard shows states that are staying home more actually have a lower number of COVID cases. New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Massachusetts have stayed home the most over the past year.