Money in Your Pocket: November 5, 2021

ATLANTA, G.A. (WRBL/AP) - It's a celebration a quarter of a century in the waiting. On Friday an estimated one million people will line the streets of Atlanta for the World Series Championship parade celebrating the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves beat the Houston Astros to win the 2021 World Series. It's the first World Series win for the Braves since 1995. They beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the series.