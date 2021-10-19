Money in Your Pocket: October 19, 2021

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The Food and Drug Administration could endorse mixing COVID-19 vaccine brands as early as this week, according to a new report from The New York Times. The Trump administration's testing chief said it would make sense based on recent data.

"The only question is the studies have been relatively small and is it safe, but everything I've seen so far suggests that it's safe," Dr. Brett Giroir said on NewsNation's "The Donlon Report" on Monday. "And mixing that dose is extremely effective and providing additional protection."