Money in Your Pocket: October 7, 2021

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) -- St. Lawrence University has dedicated a house on its campus to its first Black graduate.

The home that currently houses the St. Lawrence University Dean of Student Life now bears the name of Reverend Jeffrey Worthington Campbell, a graduate of the class of 1933. According to SLU, Rev. Campbell was a Unitarian Universalist minister and the first Black graduate to be ordained a Universalist minister by the former St. Lawrence School of Theology.