Money In Your Pocket: September 1, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) -- Local and state health officials are responding to recent guidance from Governor Kathy Hochul in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, New York State Association of County Health Officials President Dr. Indu Guupta applauded efforts made by the state's newest governor. Dr. Guupta claimed Gov. Hochul's perspective as "refreshing" and "most welcome."