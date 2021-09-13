Money In Your Pocket: September 13, 2021

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton native was inspired to provide more resources for wounded soldiers after seeing first hand the lack of opportunities for those who dedicate their lives for our country.

Mark McKenna from Canton is a Fort Drum Civil Engineer, which put him in a position to observe a wounded soldier who was having a difficult time accessing exercise equipment in a gym on Fort Drum. It was this experience that made him recognize the need to provide wounded soldiers and athletes with an opportunity to continue to be physical and compete in competitive athletic activities.