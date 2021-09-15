Money in Your Pocket: September 15, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTEN) - On Wednesday, the Department of Labor announced the increase of the minimum wage rate from $10.95 to $11.25 per hour for federal contract workers beginning January 1, 2022.

The Executive Order (FR 2021-19995) “Establishing a Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors,” is generally paid to workers performing work on or in connection with covered federal contracts, establishing a minimum wage rate for certain federal contractors that is adjusted annually based on inflation.