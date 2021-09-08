Money In Your Pocket: September 8, 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) -- As the New York State Fair came to a close on Monday, the annual butter sculpture has headed to its new home.

According to American Dairy Association North East, the 800-pounds of butter used to create the 53rd annual butter sculpture isn't going to waste. This year's sculpture, titled "Back to School, Sports and Play... You're Gonna Need Milk for That," featured three scenes: teens in a school cafeteria, on a soccer field, and at home gaming. It ultimately focused on the importance of dairy as an essential nutrients in meals and snacks.