Kyle Barton is the president and owner of New Century Electric Inc. at 38645 State Route 12, Clayton, New York 13624

After working all over Northern and Central New York with several companies in various related capacities, Kyle decided to take a big step. In 1998, he and his family formed New Century Electric, Inc. in their Clayton home. Since then, they have never looked back.

They built their new company on the theme “Safety Through Quality”

In the companies early years we were involved in numerous municipal projects for water and sewer plants. The company completed several upgrades and additions at several schools throughout the Northern and Central New York region.

New Century Electric, Inc. specializes in commercial, industrial and residential electrical and communications services. We specialize in building automation and temperature control systems for commercial and industrial facilities. We provide and install complete back up power systems for commercial and residential buildings.

We have built a business that has averaged 1.6 million dollars annually over

a thirteen-year life span with an excellent reputation in the electric and communications contracting field in Northern and Central New York. The size of our projects range from hundreds of dollars to million dollar projects.

At present, we are managing several different jobs involving building control systems at several school and college projects along with several projects at Fort Drum. Our work takes the company into five different counties including Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Oswego and Oneida.

Today, we have two estimators and project managers, one office manager and six to eight electricians annually.

New Century Electric has always believed in giving back to the community in which we live and work. We do this by donating to local youth activity programs, local museums, hospitals, fire departments, children’s clinics and several community and school projects.

Services

Lighting Systems

Power Distribution Systems

Automatic Generator Systems

Building Automation/DDC Installation

Solar Photovoltaic Systems

Voice/Data Network Installation

Design Build Engineering

Electrical Maintenance Services

Markets

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Federal/State/Government

Health Care

Educational

Municipal/Water & Sewer

Banks

Churches

Museums

We have built a business that has averaged 1.6 million dollars annually over a thirteen-year life span with an excellent reputation in the electric and communications contracting field in Northern and Central New York.

The size of our projects range from hundreds of dollars to million dollar projects.

At present, we are managing different jobs involving building control systems at several school and college projects along with projects at Fort Drum.

Our work takes the company into five different counties including Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Oswego and Oneida.