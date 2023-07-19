SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Along with the usual rides and festivities, those who are attending the New York State Fair this summer can step back into pre-historic times as DINOSAUR EXPEDITION will be making an appearance at The Fair this year.

DINOSAUR EXPEDITION features more than 60 true-to-life-sized dinosaurs ranging from babies measuring 3 feet tall to full-sized creatures standing at 35 feet tall. Popular dinosaurs will include the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus and Stegosaurus.

Admission to this experience is included with fair admission and will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Exposition Center each day The Fair is held.

There will be educational components as well as “Story Time” will be held at the top of each hour where a dinosaur, chaperoned by a member of the “Crewasaurus” human team, will read a dinosaur-themed book. Each session is first-come, first-served for 30 participants at a time.

Fairgoers of all ages will also have the chance to get their hands dirty with a “Fossil Dig” experience.

Music will be provided by the animatronic “Dinosaur Band” coinciding with a “Dinosaur Dance Party” every other hour.

More information about The Fair can be found at its website.