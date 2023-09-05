SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last day of the 2023 New York State Fair!

If you still haven’t had the chance to ride the rides at the Midway, then now’s your chance with Dollar Day.

Dollar Day is only celebrated on the last day of the Fair, Monday, Sep. 4, with all rides being only $1 with the exception of the Broadway Skyliner.

The Midway is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and the last call for Dollar Day ticket sales is at 7:30 p.m.

You can also check out Wade Shows’ new rides including the Double Decker Carousel and Wave Swinger, and/or return for another spin on a favorite ride of yours.

Enjoy all of the following rides at the Great New York State Fair!