SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Noah Kahan is set to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. people should expect heavy traffic and busy parking at the Fairgrounds as the concert overlaps with the New York State Fair.

Lots will be open throughout the day for parking. Drop-off and pick-up are also available for concertgoers in the Pink Lot, which is approximately a 7 to 10-minute walk away from the main gate.

A shuttle will also be offered for people attending the concert from the NYS Fair Main Gate.

VIP/Premier parking lots for the concert will open at 5 p.m. Gates for the show will open at 6:30 p.m.