NYS FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Today only, August 23, Micron is putting on an interactive pavilion inside of the Expo Center.

Steve and Iris talk with Dee Mooney, the Executive Director of the Micron Foundation about what their interactive pavilion is all about.

Mooney says the table will teach fairgoers about Micron.

Watch the video in the player above to view the entire interview.