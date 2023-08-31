SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In celebration of Dairy Day at the New York State Fair, NewsChannel 9 took part in the annual milkshake contest.

NewsChannel 9’s team consisted of, meteorologist Kate Thornton, anchor Nicole Sommavilla, digital producer Clare Normoyle, producer Peyton Ashford and producer Jeremy Lynch.

In the Undeniably Dairy Shake-off — which was kid-themed — NewsChannel 9 entered its Anchor Barbie Milkshake.

Here are the ingredients and how to make it.

¼ Cup Byrne Dairy strawberry milk

2 Cups Vanilla ice cream

package of Pink and blue cotton candy

Pink edible glitter

Pink sugar crystals

Pink pearl sprinkles

4-6 Pink rock candy on a stick

Can of White frosting

Blue food coloring

Mini cocktail umbrellas

Directions:

Add ice cream and milk in a blender Blend until smooth If desired, set half aside and add a drop of 2 of food coloring to the remaining mixture and blend. Now pour and the two different colors in a glass to create a swirl effect. To top it off, rim a glass using a spatula of the frosting. Add sprinkles to the frosting. Add cotton candy on top with your candy of choice (like rock candy on a stick)*Bonus! Add cotton candy to the ice cream and milk to create a cotton candy flavor shake too

Syracuse radio station 95X ended up winning the competition.