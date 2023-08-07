NYS FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This trio now has a trifecta of performances at the New York State Fair under their belts.

In 2014, 2021 and now 2023, Bell Biv Devoe will rock the Fair, with their hits like “Poison,” and “When Will I See You Smile Again.”

This year, they will be at Suburban Park at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

The group name comes from the last names of all three members, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins and Ron Devoe.

The trio’s debut album Poison (1990) sold four million copies and all five singles cracked the Top Ten on the Billboard R&B/hip hop chart. The title track went platinum, and 33 years later “Poison” boasts more than 220 million streams on Spotify alone, says the NYS Fair.

“It’s always an honor when artists of this magnitude want to come back to The Fair and give the audience another performance to remember,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “Bell Biv Devoe is recognized as pioneering icons in the world of R&B, and their brand of new jack swing is beloved. This will be a great show for those who love classic R&B and hip hop, and those who appreciate singing along with hits too. We’re thrilled to be hosting Bell Biv DeVoe again this year.”

This is the last concert announcement for the NYS Fair.