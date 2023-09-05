SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Fair vendors are preparing to pack up their ingredients and supplies as the 13 day stretch comes to an end.

We all have our Fair favorites, but one thing most will agree on is that the Fair food is what brings people in. A traditional best seller: Basilio.

Whether sweet, hot or smothered in peppers and onions, the sausage sandwich is king.

“We come back every year and they say ‘we wouldn’t leave the fair without stopping in and having a sandwich,'” said John Tornatori, one of the Floor Managers at Basilio.

Next year, Basilio’s stand will be getting renovated, serving up a new look on the Fairgrounds in 2024.

New Fair vendor, Good Way Bakery, got off to a great start for their first run at the State Fair.

“I thought we were going to have a hard time. We normally put a table out for samples and try to convince people to come over and try a rum cake but no they literally lined up and they asked what flavors and everyone tried and rum cakes left one by one,” said James Cole from Good Way Bakery.

A sweet ending with plans already cooking for next year.