SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The one and only hip hop pioneer, Slick Rick, is set to make his debut at the New York State Fair this summer.

Artists from Beyoncé to Kanye West and Eminem have all sampled music from ‘Rick the Ruler’ and now New Yorkers will get the chance to see the rap god in concert at Suburban Park at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.

“With a career that’s spanned four decades, it’s hard to believe this is the first time that Slick Rick has performed here at The Fair, and we’re delighted to have this legendary artist join us as we celebrate a summer of hip hop with I Love NY,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “Since The Fair is a showcase of New York State, we also appreciate Slick Rick’s connections to New York. Hip hop was founded in The Bronx, which is where Slick Rick settled when he moved to this country at age 11, and where he spends time advocating for community causes today. It’s always great when we can highlight New Yorkers in our musical line-up!”

Photo provided by NYS Fair

Slick Rick’s performance is one of the anchor events of the I Love NY Summer of Hip Hop, a statewide celebration held inpartnership with cultural organizations around the state – including Lincoln Center in New York City, The Plaza in Albany, and The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.

Slick Rick, born as Ricky Martin Lloyd Walters, got his start in 1984, when he went by “Ricky D,” joining Doug E. Fresh and the Get Fresh crew to record the breakout hit, “La-Di-Da-Di.”

After he quickly rose to fame with that single, Slick Rick signed to Def Jam Records and churned out several multi-platinum albums, including The Great Adventures of Slick Rick (1988) and The Art of Storytelling (1999).

Earlier this year, Slick Rick was honored with one of the most prestigious accolades, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

“With his British accent, witty lyrics spoken through a leisurely cadence, and nasally voice, Slick Rick has one of the most recognizable voices in hip hop. His legendary lyrics, star power, and fashion sense has also inspired some of the most popular artists in the genre today, including JAY-Z, Eminem, and Idris Elba,” stated the New York State Fair.

Slick Rick will join a variety of entertainers in the hip hop genre as part of the Chevrolet Music Series line-up this year, which features Salt-N-Pepa and Ludacris, and up-and-coming talent such as Doechii and Yung Gravy.