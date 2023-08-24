NYS FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — It is their 10th year of bringing ‘uddermiracles’ into the world while at the NYS Fair.

At the Dairy Cow Birthing Center, you can get your fill of cow birthing, tips for healthy soil, learn more about the dairy industry, meet a farmer and more.

Aug. 24 is Agriculture Day at the NYS Fair, and the New York Animal Agriculture Coalition (NYAAC), a non-for-profit, was excited to let attendees connect with their organization.

As Executive Director of the NYAAC, Eileen Jensen explained this is an opportunity for people to not only see the miracle of life but to meet and talk with a farmer.

They have 250 volunteers which includes farmers, nutritionists and other dairy industry workers.

If at the right place, at the right time, fairgoers have been able to see the birth of four calves (so far).

All pregnant cows that were sent to the Cow Birthing Building are not first-time mamas. They’ve all had calves before.

NYAAC prides themselves in being transparent about their process of birthing the cows.

“We do induce them,” said Jensen. “We don’t want them to have their baby on the truck on the way home. Our goal is for them to have the baby here on the fairgrounds, not just for the experience, but for the health and safety of the cow and calf.”

Jensen added that it isn’t an “exact science.” They induce the cows the day before, expecting them to give birth the following day.

The births can take any amount of time, but the night before, on Aug. 23, they had a birth that took only about 20 minutes, which is a quick one.

They work with each farm that brings each of the cows, and that helps them decide who to induce. The goal is to see three to four cow births a day.

Each farm provides six cows. They give birth, separate the calf from their mother, then they go home. The cycle continues for the rest of the Fair, with a new set of cows coming in from a new farm each time.

Cows and calves have to be separated after birth for a multitude of reasons:

The mother produces too much milk after birth

They could be stepped on if with all the larger cows

The calves are not born with strong immune systems, something that is not passed on by their mother, and the pen they were born in is dirty Afterbirth present Manure present

passed on by their mother, and the pen they were born in is dirty The workers feed and give them drink so they can kick-start the raising process

The calves are taken away from their mothers about an hour after birth, once mom has finished licking them off. However, the calves are not in the building for more than 48 hours post-birth.

Once back at the farm, the male cows are used for meat, and the female are used for milk production.

Jensen wants people to know that the dairy industry is much more than the stereotypical cow milking.

“There are so many career choices in agriculture, in the dairy industry. From the farm to research, technology, and that’s one of the things we try to promo every day here, not just on agriculture day or dairy day,” she said.

Their main goal is to help people understand where their food comes from.

How to see a calf birth

If you haven’t been able to make it, that’s okay. There is still time to go. But if that isn’t feasible either, you can watch their live webcam HERE to see births, or watch the cows and calves.

For messages of births about to happen, or updates, you can text “MOO” to 24587.